Nanowires are basically made up of crystalline silver with a diameter in the tens of nanometers along with a length in tens of micrometers, which are further called silver nanowires. Silver is a transition metal in the periodic table of elements. It owns an atomic number of 47 and an average atomic mass of 107.862. Its unique makeup of valence electrons is what makes it an ideal metal conductor of electricity. High electrical conductivity coupled with high surface area and high aspect ratio are the properties that make silver nanowires attractive alternatives vis-Ã -vis their counterparts such as Indium Tin Oxide (ITO). Display technologies that utilize silver nanowires are light in weight, flexible, thin, and rugged. Usage of silver nanowires is opening new horizons in the field of display technologies.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Silver Nanowires market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

The Silver Nanowires market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in population, leading to an increase in demand for food production coupled with high yield generation as compared to traditional agriculture. Moreover, the rising government initiatives in order to increase greenhouse adoption provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the Silver Nanowires market. However, the high initial cost associated with the installation of a Silver Nanowires is projected to hamper the overall growth of the Silver Nanowires market.

Market Players:

The market payers from Silver Nanowires are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Silver Nanowires in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Silver Nanowires.

C3Nano

Conductive Compounds, Inc

Hefei Vigon Material Technology

Innova Dynamics, Inc.

Johnson Mathey Plc

Nanopyxis

NanoTech Labs Inc

RAS AG Material Technologies

Showa Denko K.K.

TPK

Market Segmentation:

The global silver nanowires market is segmented on the basis of application, and fabrication technique.

The silver nanowires market on the basis of the application is classified into optical, anti-microbial, conductive, chemical & thermal, and others.

On the basis of fabrication technique, global silver nanowires market is bifurcated into transfer printing onto poly substrates, drop casting, air-spraying from nanowire suspension, and vacuum filtration.

Regional Outlook:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Silver Nanowires by each region are later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

