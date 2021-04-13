Factors such as the rising prevalence of cervical cancer, growing emphasis on tracking women’s health, and rising awareness to overcome the growing rate of gynecological diseases boost market growth. However, the complications and low acceptance associated with gynecological procedures hinders the pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market growth.

Market Insights

Increasing Government Initiatives for Cervical Cancer Prevention and Screening

In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS)—under its NHS Cervical Screening Programme (NHSCSP)—developed a systematic, quality-assured population-based screening program for eligible women, with an aim to reduce the cervical cancer incidence and mortality. Since its introduction, the screening program has helped to reduce the number of cervical cancer cases to half. During 2014–2015, ~3.1 million women were screened in England, and it is estimated to save ~4,500 lives per year in the country.

Request For Sample Reports @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00014997/

Company Profiles

HILL ROM HOLDING INC.

OBP MEDICAL CORPORATION.

PREMIER, INC. (S2S GLOBAL)

TRINITY STERILE, INC.

MEDGYN PRODUCTS, INC.

MONARCH MEDICAL PRODUCTS, INC.

CYALUME TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

CLEARSPEC LLC

DYNAREX CORPORATION

Different rural screening strategies have been developed to detect cervical cancer in its pre-invasive phase to reduce the disease incidence and associated mortality. The government of India, under the aegis of the National Program for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS), introduced a population-based screening for diabetes, hypertension, and common cancers (including oral, cervix, and breast cancer) in 100 districts of the country on a pilot basis. The rural women from the age group of 30-65 are screened for cervical cancer using VIA, in every five years.

In several countries, the annual incidence and mortality from cervical cancer have decreased by 50–70% since the implementation of regular population-based screening. Further, as per the Asian Society of Gynecologic Oncology, evidence suggests that screening is essential from a macroeconomic point of view. Global investment in cervical cancer prevention could save up to an economic value of USD 1 trillion, both due to gain in disease-free life years and reduction in treatment expenditure. The increasing government initiatives to prevent and screen cervical cancer boost the demand for disposable vaginal specula.

Application-Based Insights

On the basis of application, the pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market was segmented into surgery and diagnosis. In 2019, the surgery segment held a larger share of the market; and it is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

End User-Based Insights

The pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market, based on end user, is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and diagnostic labs. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is further estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% in the market during the forecast period

Strategic Insights

Companies such as Clear Spec and MedGyn Products, Inc. have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies to enhance their revenue and position in the pre-lit disposable vaginal speculum market. The involved performances of major players have resulted in the availability of better services and products in the market.

You Can Buy This Report from [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00014997/

Pre-Lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market – by Application

Surgery

Diagnosis

Pre-Lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market – by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Pre-Lit Disposable Vaginal Speculum Market – by Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South and Central America



About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]