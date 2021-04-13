The “Global Physiotherapy Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global physiotherapy equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user and geography. The global physiotherapy equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Physiotherapy is a branch of rehabilitative health that utilizes specially designed equipment along with some exercises which helps patients or regain and improve their physical abilities. There are many types of physiotherapy equipment used for patients who are infants born with musculoskeletal birth defects, to adults suffering from backache or the after effects of injury or surgery, to elderly post stroke patients.

The physiotherapy equipment market is expected to grow significantly due to the key factors such as growing geriatric population, growing numbers of cardiovascular and neurological incidences, increasing numbers of sport injuries cases among the others. The market for the physiotherapy equipment have wide scopes for entering into the developing markets with advanced and cost effective products which will enable the growth of market in coming future.

The segmentation of the physiotherapy equipment market is classified as product, application and user. The product segment is segmented into equipment and accessories. Equipment’s are further segmented into such as cryotherapy, hydrotherapy, continuous passive motion, electric stimulation & others. The application segment is classified as musculoskeletal, neurology, cardiovascular and others. The end user segment includes hospitals/clinics, ambulatory care centers, homecare centers and others.

The report specifically highlights the Physiotherapy Equipment market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

Competitive Key players Physiotherapy Equipment Market:

Enraf-Nonius B.V., Isokinetics Inc., EMS Physio Ltd., DJO Global, Inc., BTL., HMS Medical Systems, Richmar, Bio-Med Inc., Chirag Electronics Pvt. Ltd, and Bharat Medical Systems.

Physiotherapy Equipment Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

