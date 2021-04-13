On-demand staffing services, also known as mobile marketplaces, allow companies to hire single shifts or short-term temporary staff positions. Mobile marketplaces enable job seekers to share work portfolios, create online profiles, and search based on available job openings qualifications.

Some on-demand staffing services partner with employee agencies, while others offer direct links between job seekers and employers. Once job seekers apply for a gig or shift, on their end, employers can approve or deny the job. Applicants typically do not need to sign any extensive paperwork or make any additional commitments beyond the gig for which they are hired. Both the worker and the hiring company can review their experience after a completed shift or one-off task. This information will affect the search placement and reputation of both parties for future users.

Key Players Influencing the Market

99designs

DesignContest LLC

DesignCrowd

Fancy Hands Inc.

TaskRabbit, Inc.

Thumbtack, Inc.

Upshift

Wonolo Inc.

WorkMarket, Inc.

Zaarly

The global on-demand staffing platform market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into: Cloud Based and Web Based. Based on application, on-demand staffing platform market is segmented into: Large Enterprises and SMEs.

