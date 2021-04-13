The Oilseed Processing Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Oilseed Processing Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Oilseeds are high economic value crops that are used for extraction of various oils such as groundnut oil, soyabean oil, cottonseed oil, rapeseed oil, and others. These oils are widely used across different industries such as food and beverages, biodiesel, pharmaceuticals, and others. Extraction of oil from oilseeds is achieved by two techniques: chemical extraction and mechanical extraction. Chemical extraction of oil involves various solvents and enzymes whereas mechanical extraction involves different equipment and mechanical presses.

Top Key Players:- Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Cargill, Wilmar International Ltd., Richardson International Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., CHS Inc., Ag Processing Inc., ITOCHU Corporation, EFKO GROUP

Growing consumption of oil across various sectors and rising awareness about sustainable energy resources are the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growing importance of vegetable oils across food and non-food applications owing to various underlying benefits is one of the major factors expected to boost the demand for oil over the forecast period. Manufacturers are adopting emerging technologies to accelerate the production process and to minimize the generation of waste. This factor is expected to create potential growth opportunities for new entrants and entrepreneurs in the forthcoming years.

The global oilseed processing market is segmented into processing type, oilseed type, and application. By processing type, the oilseed processing market is bifurcated into chemical extraction and mechanical extraction. By oilseed type, the oilseed processing market is bifurcated into soyabean, sunflower, cottonseed, rapeseed, and others. By application, the oilseed processing market is bifurcated into food & beverages, animal feed, and industrial.

