Modular Construction Market by Type (Permanent and Re-locatable), Material (Steel, Wood, Concrete, and Others), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026. The global modular construction market size was valued at $114.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $196.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Modular Construction Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the Modular Construction Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner Modular Construction Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

Major Key Players of the Modular Construction Market are:

ATCO, Anderco Pte. Ltd., Giant Containers Inc., Honomobo Corporation, Lendlease Corporation, SG Blocks, Inc., Skanska AB, Speed House Group of Companies, Supertech Industries LLC, and Tempohousing.

Major Types of Modular Construction covered are:

Permanent

Re-locatable

Major Applications of Modular Construction covered are:

Steel

Wood

Concrete

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Modular Construction consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Modular Construction market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Modular Construction manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Modular Construction with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– The scope of this report centers on key market analyses, market drivers & challenges, and competitive analysis & trends. Research report examines each market and its applications, regulatory scenario, technological innovations, Modular Construction market projections, market sizes, and shares. Moreover, the Modular Construction market report examines the most recent trends, pipeline products and developments in the Modular Construction market. Complete profiles of leading organizations in the market are also mentioned in this report.

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Modular Construction Market Size

2.2 Modular Construction Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Modular Construction Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Modular Construction Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Modular Construction Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Modular Construction Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Modular Construction Sales by Product

4.2 Global Modular Construction Revenue by Product

4.3 Modular Construction Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Modular Construction Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Modular Construction industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

