Microprocessor is a central processing unit that consists of a multi-purpose, clock-driven, register-based, digital-integrated circuit, which accepts digital data as input, processes it according to instructions stored in memory and provides output in digital form. Microprocessor is a versatile silicon chip embedded with a number of transistors, memory, special-purpose chips, and reprogrammed by software, which facilitates data-storage as well as time-related functions. It finds augmented use in consumer electronics applications such as desktop PCs, smartphone, tablets, servers as it provides high processing speed accompanied by compact size and easy maintenance. This general-purpose electronic processing device can be programmed to perform 3 billion tasks per second, quickly move data between various memory locations as well as do complex mathematical calculations such as operating on floating point numbers. Implementation of cloud computing makes this energy-efficient device more flexible for use in data acquisition system, wireless communication equipment, and industrial controllers, which enhances product quality standards in the market. Technological progression and growth in impact of Internet of Things (IoT) leads to wide use of this device, which implies that the microprocessor market share will undergo steady growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China is certain to create a demand lapse as China is the largest consumer and supplier of smartphones, PCs, and tablets, driving around one-third of the global semiconductor market. Memory prices are expected to flatten due to shortage of products caused by halt in manufacture during worldwide lockdown scenario. This disruption in demand-supply chain is expected to cause the microprocessor market shares to fall abruptly, owing to travel restrictions on a global basis.

On the contrary employees working from home and children studying from home have to depend on high-speed networks and computer chips powered multimedia tools that enable videoconferencing and working from home to stay connected. In addition, grocery store personnel also depend on internet services and logistic operations to deliver packages.

Due to the shift toward computing infrastructure requiring more servers and large data centers, the global microprocessors market is anticipated to make a rapid rebound after this sharp period contraction.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Growth in demand in the consumer electronics industry for wearable devices such as smartwatches, surge in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and automotive applications such as infotainment system accompanied by increase in impact of IoT are primary factors that fuel the microprocessor market growth. However, high raw material prices, over-heating features of microprocessors, and limitations imposed on size of data to be processed are factors that hamper the microprocessor market growth.

On the contrary, shifting trend in infrastructure to cloud-based data storage and use of low-cost ARM processors in portable devices in high volume tends to boost the market revenue. Graphic-based superiority by technological advancements and huge investments to carry out continuous R&D can be attributed to pave new pathways in the microprocessor industry.

New Product Launches to Flourish the Market

Global leading microprocessor market players are at the forefront of driving transformation by adopting necessary steps to improve overall accuracy, flexibility, and performance of microprocessors.

In February 2020, Intel Corp., an American multinational company and technology corporation, introduced its next generation structured ASIC named “Diamond Mesa” for 5G network acceleration. It is designed to provide minimum risk optimization path for workloads that donot require full programmability of FPGAs and delivers double performance efficiency than that of prior generation. This is a full silicon platform for network infrastructure and delivers high performance with low latency required for 5G network.

Surge in Use in Automotive and Industrial Applications

Microprocessors find enhanced use in automobiles for ignition and antiskid control of braking system, thus providing greater vehicle safety and higher automotive reliability accompanied by low fuel consumption.

In February 2020, Intel Corp. launched Intel Atom P5900 platform extending architecture to meet critical 5G network needs. It is an integrated 10nm SoC providing high bandwidth and is designed to offer what is required for wireless 5G base stations. This processor delivers cloud computing, gets real-time insights from data analytics, and increases data center productivity. This processor enables low fuel consumption in vehicles as it can determine continuously the fuel/air ratio in response to engine temperature, engine speed, load conditions, and other regulatory functions associated with vehicle operation.

Key benefits of the stakeholders:

The study gives an analytical overview of the microprocessor market forecast with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed microprocessor market analysis.

The current microprocessor market trends are quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

Questions answered in the microprocessor market research report:

Who are the leading players in the microprocessor market?

What are the current trends that would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the market?

