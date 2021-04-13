MARKET INTRODUCTION

Microbial bacterial cellulose is an organic substance produced by microbes and bacteria. Microbial and bacterial celluloses are produced by bacteria from widely known genera Sarcina, Agrobacterium, and Gluconacetobacter by means of oxidative fermentation. Some bacteria belonging to the genus Gluconacetobacter are known to produce cellulose of superior structural and mechanical properties, which can be put to novel uses in several applications. The versatility of bacterial and microbial cellulose and its enhanced properties compared to cellulose derived from plants has led to their uses in several applications and end-use industries ranging from food and beverages to healthcare.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Bacterial and microbial cellulose has a near-identical molecular structure to that of plant cellulose. However, they have a higher degree of purity, and superior properties such as tensile strength, water-retaining capacity, renewability, biocompatibility, biodegradability, and renewability in comparison to plant cellulose. This versatile nature has led to significant demand for microbial and bacterial cellulose in the medical and healthcare industries. In the medical industries, they are used to make scaffolds to protect injured tissues through tissue regeneration and wound dressing. There is also an increasing demand for microbial and bacterial cellulose in the field of healthcare for purposes like dental drug delivery, enantioselective drug delivery, transdermal drug delivery, etc. The intrinsic properties of microbial and bacterial cellulose, such as non-toxicity, bio-compatibility, and non-carcinogenicity, are attributed to the rising demand for microbial and bacterial cellulose in the forecast. The growing demand for bacterial and microbial cellulose in the paper and pulp industry for manufacturing paper in more sustainable ways is anticipated to augment the growth of the microbial and bacterial cellulose market in the forecast period. However, the high production costs involved in producing bacteria and microbial cellulose owing to factors such as poor yield, expensive culture media, high operation costs, and downstream processing is anticipated to hinder the growth of the microbial bacterial cellulose market in the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Microbial Bacterial Cellulose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the microbial bacterial cellulose market with detailed market segmentation by growth medium, production process, application, and geography. The global microbial bacterial cellulose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading microbial bacterial cellulose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global microbial bacterial cellulose market is segmented on the basis of growth medium, production process, and application. On the basis of growth medium, the microbial bacterial cellulose market is segmented into, synthetic growth medium and natural growth medium. On the basis of production process, the market is bifurcated into fermentation production and reactor based production. Based on application, the global microbial bacterial cellulose market is segmented into, composites materials, nonwovens adsorbent webs, paper and board, food products, biomedical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global microbial bacterial cellulose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The microbial bacterial cellulose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the microbial bacterial cellulose market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the microbial bacterial cellulose market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the microbial bacterial cellulose market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from microbial bacterial cellulose market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for microbial bacterial cellulose in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the microbial bacterial cellulose market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the microbial bacterial cellulose market.

