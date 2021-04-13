An exclusive Luciferase Assay Kits Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The luciferase assay is used to determine if a protein can activate or repress the expression of a target gene. The luciferase assay can establish a functional connection between the presence of the protein and the amount of gene product that is produced. Luciferase assays allow for the study of transcriptional gene expression, virus life cycles, and cell viability, making them essential tools for drug development in reporter gene, cytotoxicity, and cell proliferation applications, as well as general kinase activity monitoring. Luciferase is vastly used as a reporter for studying gene regulation and function and for pharmaceutical screening. It is a very sensitive genetic reporter due to the absence of endogenous luciferase activity in mammalian cells or tissues. Due to variability in conditions within each well in a cell culture plate, a proper luciferase assay experiment should repeat each condition at least in triplicate. The scientist should compare luciferase expression between conditions in which no protein is present, protein is present, and the regulatory sequence regulating luciferase expression is mutated so that the protein is no longer able to bind.

Top Key Players:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Biotium

Takara Bio, Inc.

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

InvivoGen

PromoCell GmbH

The luciferase assay kits market has shown a significant evolution over the forecast period. The key driving factors include owing to their recurrent use in studies related to gene expression and signaling pathway exploration along with benefits offered by assay kits above standalone reagents. Moreover, the rising funding for cell-based studies, growing inclination toward cell-based assays, and rapidly rising applications of gene expression are further driving the growth of the market. The increasing cancer cases, escalating demand for tailored medicines, and accelerating funding processes from government agencies will drive the reporter gene assay market globally, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for market growth. Increasing R&D activities and growing focus on technological innovation is fuelling the luciferase market growth. However, the high research cost of cell biology, the absence of skilled researchers, the shortage of the latest healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, and the lack of awareness may restrict the reporter luciferase assay market growth globally.

The market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. Based on the product, the market is categorized as D-luciferin, 5X firefly luciferase lysis buffer, firefly luciferase assay buffer (Lyophilized). Based on the application, the market is segmented as cell signaling pathways, promoter structural and functional analysis, gene regulation, and protein interaction. Based on the end-user, the market is segmented as academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROS), and hospital and diagnostic laboratories.

