High market share is primarily due to presence of major PEV and PHEV vehicle and E-Bike manufacturers such as BYD, KANDI, Zotye, Phylion and others. The region also includes the presence of high volume (units) electronic device product manufactures such as Toshiba and Samsung. Further, banning of fuel powered motorcycles in China has also resulted the increase penetration of Li-Ion batteries from 6% to 17% in the country. Further, government initiatives to promote in-house manufacturing in developing countries across the region is driving the sales of electronic components in the region thereby the paving the way for growth of Li-ion battery market.

Competitive Landscape: Lithium Ion Battery Market: Tesla Motors Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power Inc., GS YUASA Corporation,

Li-ion batteries are used in a wide range of applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, energy storage systems, aerospace & defense, and medical & healthcare. These industries highly depend on Li-ion battery for powering electronic devices, medical devices, power systems, and electric vehicles including many others.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest lithium-ion battery market share and would register a CAGR of 14.6%.

Based on the type, Li Co oxide is projected to dominate the lithium-ion battery market.

>60,000 mAh led the lithium-ion battery market by power capacity in 2017.

In 2017, automotive segment dominated the market by application.

Moreover, the report elaborates different internal and external factors of the global Lithium Ion Battery market. Data related to organizations such as the sales amassed by the manufacturers have also been mentioned. The report offers data related to the firm’s price models along with gross margins. The report further focuses on market dynamics, growth drivers, developing market segments, and the market growth curve based on past, present, and future market data.

To comprehend global Lithium Ion Battery market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Estimates on market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2020 to 2027, and forecast to 2027.

The structure of global Lithium Ion Battery market by identifying its various sub-segments

Analysis of the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

Detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market including growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks.

