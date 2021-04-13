This research report will give you deep insights about the Light Gauge Steel Framing Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 150 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, analysis, etc.

The key players profiled in this study includes Aegis Metal Framing, CRACO Manufacturing Inc., Emirates Building System, FRAMECAD, FrameTech Systems, Genesis Manazil Steel Framing, Hadley Industries PLC, Metek Plc., MRI Steel Framing LLC, Stowell Company, Inc.

A rise in construction activities across the globe is driving the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Increasing the adoption of steel in the construction activities because of its low cost that fuels the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Light gauge steel framing allows quick building and also provide greater space as compare to wood frame construction, thus raising the adoption of a light gauge steel frame that propels the growth of the market.

The rising number of commercial buildings, such as hotels, retail stores, medical centers, garages, and warehouses, are boosting the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Light gauge steel framing is completed in less time as compared to wood or concrete as structural support. Additionally, technological advances have led to the development of light gauge steel framing with improved safety, strength, and stability; these factors are boosting the growth of the light gauge steel framing market. Increasing public construction projects in the developing nations such as India, Japan, China, Brazil, and others are expected to boost the growth of the light gauge steel framing market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Landscape Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Key Market Dynamics Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Global Market Analysis Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Light Gauge Steel Framing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Light Gauge Steel Framing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

