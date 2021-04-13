The Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market research report includes Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favourable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2019 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market growth.

Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) is a process whereby an antenna can be designed and developed onto a 3D plastic carrier. This carrier can be an existing integral part of the client’s product’s housing or a separate plastic entity. Some of the advantages of LDS antennas include,

The trace can be conformal to carrier/housing shape

The assembly process might be simplified by removing additional components as the antenna can be integrated directly into housing/carrier

Superior to flex for compound curves, complex shapes, and 3D structures

Very effective where the space for the antenna is limited

Very fine Trace structures can be achievable (0.2mm)

Here we have listed the top companies in the world

1. Amphenol Corp.

2. Huizhou SPEED Wireless Technology Co. Ltd.

3. LPKF Laser and Electronics AG

4. Luxshare Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

5. Molex LLC

6. Pulse Electronics Corporation

7. Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co. Ltd.

8. Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd.

9. TE Connectivity Ltd.

10. Tongda Group Holdings Limited

Global Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Owing to the miniaturization trend acquiring prominence across several industries, the LDS market is growing in popularity through permitting smaller designs, with integrated functionalities. However, lack of widespread adoption due to the low awareness is expected to hamper the growth of laser direct structuring antenna market.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Global Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Major Key Points of Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market

Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market Overview

Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market Competition

Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market, Revenue and Price Trend

Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market Analysis by Application

Company Profiles and Key Figures in Laser Direct Structuring Antenna Market

Market Dynamics

Methodology and Data Source

