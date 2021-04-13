The Squash Rackets Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Squash Rackets Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Squash rackets made of the carbon fiber raw material has been gaining popularity among amateur and professional players due to lower weight and higher strength and durability. Increasing number of tournaments and world championships organized by international sports associations such as World Squash Federation and Professional Squash Association will raise the popularity of the sport encouraging more participation.

Top Key Players:- Head N.V., Dunlop Sport, Tecnifibre, Wilson Sporting Goods, Prince Global Sports, Babolat, Ektelon LLC., Amer Sports, ONE SPORTS s.r.l., Harrow Sports

Increasing number of squash sports tournaments globally coupled with rising popularity of squash sports are the key factors anticipated to drive the squash rackets market growth during the forecast period. Raised awareness about the importance of racket sports for improving muscular strength and flexibility is anticipated to drive the market further. Besides, constant product innovations are anticipated to create ample opportunities for squash rackets market growth.

The global Squash rackets market is segmented into raw material, distribution channel. By raw material, the Squash rackets market is classified into Carbon Fiber, Metals (Graphite, Kevlar, Titanium, Boron). By distribution channel, the Squash rackets market is classified into Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Retail, Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Squash Rackets market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Squash Rackets market in these regions.

