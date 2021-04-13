Automotive shielding is mainly deployed in the vehicle to make them bear the varying temperature of automotive engine. The issue of electromagnetic interference (EMI) is common in vehicle as enormous number of electronic systems are being integrated in a very compact space which interfere other system in the vehicle via radiated emissions. This issue might cause the faults or even the failure of the systems. The growing usage of electronic components in automotive vehicles as well as increasing vehicle production globally are some of the major drivers which fuel the automotive shielding market in the forecast period.

The integration of automotive shielding components increases the overall cost of vehicles and the complication associated with the development of such products for minimizing the EMI are some of the factors which may hamper the automotive shielding market. However, the mounting technological advancement, growing introduction of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, and growing sales of electric vehicles across various region are creating opportunities which will increase the demand of automotive shielding in the forecast period.

Major Players in the market are: Morgan Advanced Materials, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Laird PLC, ElringKlinger AG, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Company, Parker Hannifin Corp (Chomerics), Marian, Inc., and Tech-Etch, Inc.

Global Automotive Shielding Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Electric Vehicle Type (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)); Material Type (Non-Metallic Shield, and Metallic Shield); Shielding Type (Heat Shielding and EMI Shielding); Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), and Passenger Cars); Heat Application (Turbocharger, Engine Compartment, and Exhaust System)

