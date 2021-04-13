Sound quality and the noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) of the vehicles are critical aspects for automotive manufacturers to be looked upon. These factors impact the market attractiveness of the automobile and thereby the product competitiveness. Edging out contemporary vehicles, automakers have focused more on improving and enhancing the NVH factor in the vehicles. Acoustic engineering is that branch of science that enables the automobile makers to enhance the market attractiveness of their vehicles by reducing the unwanted noises in the vehicles.

Rising demands for sound-effective vehicles eliminating the irritation to the car occupants while on a ride has driven the demands for automotive acoustic engineering services. The high cost of the automotive acoustic engineering services is one of the major issues that the automotive acoustic engineering services players need to address which is currently hindering the growth of automotive acoustic engineering services market. Major focus on the research & development activities in the automotive industry is anticipated to provide opportunities for the automotive acoustic engineering services market players during the forecast period.

Major Players in the market are: AVL GmBH, STS Group AG, Siemens PLM Software, IAV, Schaeferr Group. Also, Autoneum, EDAG Engineering GmBH, Bertrandt, Continental AG, and Bruel & Kjaer

Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Vehicle Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution Type (Physical Testing, and Virtual Testing); Application (Powertrain, Drivetrain, Body & Structure, and Interior); Software (Calibration, Signal Analysis, Simulation, and Vibration); Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle, and Electric & Hybrid Vehicle)

Global Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Vehicle Market: This market research report focuses on Past-Current Size, Price, Trends, Shares, Segment & Forecast 2021-2027.

