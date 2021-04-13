The Market Eagle

2021-2025 Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Analysis: Industry Showing Massive Growth in Future by

Bytheinsightpartners

Apr 13, 2021

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market 2021-2025 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Global artificial intelligence in retail market is expected to grow from US$ 712.6 million in 2016 to US$ 27,238.6 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 51.2% between 2017 and 2025.

Inception of exponential technologies such as sensors, robotics, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in the retail industry has enabled the retailers to enhance their interactions with consumers and transformed the way retail operations were performed. This change in the industry is prominently driven by the seismic shift in the shopping pattern of the consumers, and their preferences backed by demographic dividend across regions.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based by retail format, technology, and application. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By application segment customer experience and management accounted for the largest share of the artificial intelligence in retail market in 2016; whereas, APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report aims to provide an overview of global artificial intelligence in retail market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current artificial intelligence in retail market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provide PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in artificial intelligence in retail market which will contribute highest revenue globally owing to the massive transformation of region under the influence of internet and accessibility to various devices such as tablets, laptops and smart phones. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) with significant growth in IT infrastructure and will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for artificial intelligence in retail market. The APAC region is expected to lead the market with highest CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key players of artificial intelligence in retail market include Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited, Manthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd, Focal Systems Inc, Microsoft Corporation, ViSenze, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Salesforce.com, Inc., Plexure Ltd., Google,Inc., and IBM Watson Group, among others.

