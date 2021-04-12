The usage of NFC in contactless payments has gained rapid prominence in the last few years. Similarly, the benefits of this technology are also being realized in the automotive field for enhanced in-vehicle user experience. The NFC in automobiles simplifies the pairing of device with the car just on a single tap and within few seconds. It can be then utilized by passengers or driver of the car to customize the in-vehicle environment such as air condition, music system, radio controls etc. as per his/her needs. NFC is anticipated to be of great use in the emergence of emerging concepts such as car sharing, car rental, and corporate fleet management.

Rapid growth of smart devices such as smartphones and tablets coupled with the heavy advancements in the device communication technologies, burgeoning demands for a customized user experiences in the automobiles especially the premium cars segment and growing adoptions of luxury cars in the mid-priced car segments are some of the factors that would drive growth of automotive NFC market during the forecast period. Factors such as complexities in Automotive NFC coupled with associated high costs put a pressure on the automotive OEMs to drive down the total cost of ownership for the automobile and concerns around the short range connectivity of systems hinder the growth in the coming few years. However, growing awareness of short range communication owing to the lesser hassles in connectivity are likely to provide good opportunity platform for the market players especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and African region.

Major Players in the market are: Alpine Electronics Inc. Apple Inc., Broadcom Communications, Infineon Technologies AG, Micropross, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, Smartrac N.V. ,Sony Corporation (FeliCa), ST Microelectronics

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (106 Kbit/s, 212 Kbit/s, and 424 Kbit/s); and Application (On board Units, and Car Keys)

