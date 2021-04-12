According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market by Location, Equipment Type, Pipe Material, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global water pipeline leak detection systems market size are expected to reach $2.3 billion in 2027 from $1.7 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market by Location (Underground and Over Ground), Equipment Type (Acoustic and Non-acoustic), Pipe Material (Metallic and Non-metallic), and End User (Residential and Non-residential)

Water pipeline leak detection systems assist in determining the location of leakages in underground and over ground pipelines. The direct loss of water through leakages not only causes wastage of treated water but also leads to wastage of energy and revenue associated with water conveyance and treatment.

Moreover, water pipeline leak detection systems are available in two basic types namely, acoustic and non-acoustic within which acoustic leak detectors are most widely utilized, owing to their simplicity in operation. Leak detection audits are also carried out periodically to collect leakage data, which makes it easy to identify and isolate problematic areas in water conveyance system.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Aqualeak Detection Ltd., Atmos International Limited, Gutermann AG, Hermann Sewerin GmbH, Mueller Water Products Inc., Ovarro Limited, QinetiQ Group plc, Seba Dynatronic Mess- und Ortungstechnik GmbH, TTK S.A.S., and Xylem Inc. (Pure Technologies Ltd.)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global water pipeline leak detection systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive water pipeline leak detection systems market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global water pipeline leak detection systems market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

