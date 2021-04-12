Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market: Overview

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market is estimated to be influenced by the increased innovation and spending in research and development activities relating to the field. Viral vectors are those tools that are popular amongst molecular biologists and they make wide use of these tools to deliver genetic materials into cells. This same procedure can be conducted in cell culture (in vitro) or inside a living organism (in vivo). Viruses have developed into specialized molecular mechanisms in a bid to carry their genomes inside the cells that they infect. On the other hand, plasmids are small DNA molecules, which are separated physically from the chromosomal DNA and then they are able to replicate on their own. Abundantly found in bacteria as double-stranded, circular DNA molecules, these organisms are utilized widely in laboratories of biotechnology and genetic engineering. It is there where they are utilized for the purpose of amplifying and cloning or expressing certain types of genes.

The players in the global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market are increasingly focusing on the invention of new techniques in a bid to better the characterization of viral vectors is estimated drive the demand for the testing services over the period of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market has been segmented based on testing services, end-user, and region. The main objective of providing such a comprehensive report is to provide a deep insight into the market.

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services market: Notable Developments

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market has witnessed some of the major developments in the last few years. One such significant development of the market is mentioned below:

In September 2019, Slovenia-based BIA Separations introduced CORNERSTONE AAV Process Development Service in the market. Following the launch of the service, the company also launched a purification technology called CIMasphere. This technology allows pulling out of host cell DNA and host cell protein before the process of manufacturing in an attempt to provide ultra-pure AAV products. This innovation is likely to assist the company to generate more revenue in the market.

Some of the key market players of the viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market comprise the following

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc.

Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services

Lonza Group Ltd.

WuXi AppTec Group

Eurofins Scientific

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market: Growth Drivers

Inorganic Growth Strategies Likely to Shape Contours of the Market

Viral vectors are customized as per their requirements in certain specific applications but these vectors usually come with a few key characteristics, such as safety, low toxicity, stability, cell type specificity, and identification. These properties of viral vectors are likely to play an important role in supporting growth of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market. Viral vectors are seldom created from pathogenic viruses and they are altered in such a way that the risk of handling is minimized. Besides, viral vector causes no or minimal effect on the physiology of the infected cell.

A rise in the focus of market players on the development of innovative technologies in an attempt to improve the characterization of viral vectors is likely to encourage the development of the global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market in the years to come. A case in point is the development of Vac-Man 96 Vacuum Manifold by US-based Promega Corporation. This invention supports the processing of SV 96 plates for PCR product, genomic, and plasmid purification. The product finds utilization in Wizard SV 96 plasmid DNA purification system to isolate plasmid DNA.

Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Testing Services Market: Regional Outlook

In the global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market, North America is likely to emerge as one of the prominent regions in the market. Such growth of the region is attributed to the various inorganic growth strategies taken by market players such as acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers. These strategies are taken to strengthen and widen the product portfolio of the market players present in the region. This factor is likely to boost the growth of North America in the years to come.

The global viral vector and plasmid DNA testing services market is segmented as:

Testing Services

Safety

Genetic Characterization

Purity

Identity

Potency

End User

Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

