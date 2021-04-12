Vehicle electrification is the process of powering the automobiles and transportation industry by electricity and the use of such power by switching over from an earlier power sourceoil and gas to electricity. It can also be used to substitute hydraulic or mechanical systems with electric systems. It reduces carbon emission, increases vehicle efficiency, and reduces dependency over oil.

The vehicle electrification market has seen a major growth rate owing to the considerable shifting of the technologies of the automotive market from hydrocarbon energy to electrical energy. The requirement of light weighted automobiles to improve fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions drives the growth of this market. Moreover, the efforts put in by the various key players of this market for the development of this technology leads to exponential growth of the market. However, it is hard to replace an energy source such as gasoline of the oil & gas sector with electricity due to high power generation capacity of the former, which restrains the market growth.

Key Benefits

o The study provides an in-depth analysis of the vehicle electrification market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

o The report provides information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

o Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 are provided to showcase the financial competence of the market.

o Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market.

Key Players

o Robert Bosch GmbH

o Continental AG

o Denso Corporation

o Delphi Automotive PLC

o Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

o Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation

o Honda Motor Co. Ltd

o Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

o TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Vehicle Electrification Market Key Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

o Heavy Commercial Vehicle

o Two – Wheeler Product

By Product Type

o Start/Stop System

o Electric Power Steering (EPS)

o Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

o Electric Vacuum Pump

o Electric Oil Pump

o Electric Water Pump

o Liquid Heater PTC

o Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

o Starter Motor & Alternator

o Actuators

By Degree of Hybridization

o Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

o Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

o Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV),

o Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

o 48V Mild-Hybrid

By Geography

o Asia-Pacific

o Europe

o North America

o LAMEA

