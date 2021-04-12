What are Vascular Grafts?
A Vascular Graft (also called vascular bypass) is a surgical procedure that redirects blood flow from one area of the body to another by reconnecting the blood vessels. Vascular grafting is most commonly done to bypass a complete or partial blockage in an artery in order to improve blood flow to the organ or extremity supplied by the diseased artery. Vascular grafts are of different types based on the indication and raw materials used for the graft to suit the host tissue.
Vascular Grafts Devices Competitive Assessment
Vascular Grafts Devices pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.
- Product Raw Material
Vascular Grafts can be divided based on raw materials – Polyester Grafts, ePTFE, Polyurethane Grafts and Biosynthetic Grafts, which are covered in the report.
- Product Indication
Vascular Grafts can be divided based on its application – Cardiac Aneurysms, Vascular Occlusion and Kidney Failure, which are covered in the report.
- Vascular Grafts Major Players
There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the Vascular Grafts products.
Key Players
- RegenaGraft
- Humacyte Inc
- Innovia LLC
- LeMaitre Vascular Inc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc
- Peca Labs Inc
- PQ Bypass Inc
- Secant Group LLC
- Terumo Aortic Company
- Tgen Tech LLC
- TTK Healthcare Ltd
- VenoStent Inc
- VesselTek BioMedical
- VESSL Therapeutics Ltd
Report Highlights
- Extensive coverage of the Vascular Grafts under development
- The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities
- The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Vascular Grafts and list all their pipeline projects
- The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage
- The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products
- Recent developments in the segment / industry
- The report consists of in depth analysis of pipeline products based on various parameters
For more information, request sample pages of Vascular Grafts Competitive Landscape
https://themarketeagle.com/