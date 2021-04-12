Vaccines are therapeutic preparations for eliciting an immune response from the body. By invoking such a controlled response to a particular pathogen, they make the body ready to deal with said pathogen in real world scenarios. Vaccines have been utilized since the last few centuries to effectively prevent, rather than cure diseases as yet deemed unavoidable. Also, since they invoke the body’s immune response itself, fears of chemical contamination are less.

Vaccines are administered orally, injected intra muscularly or directly into the skin. Skin administration elicits a better immune response and is less painful, hence is preferred. Vaccine delivery systems thus focus on targeted delivery of the active preparation as desired. Tropical nations with far flung healthcare settings often need the maintenance of ‘cold chain’ so as to not denature the vaccine en route. This slightly adds on to the responsibilities of a vaccine delivery system. With the current COVID-19 pandemic raging through the world, the demand for these delivery systems should increase in the future, notes TMRR for the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

A number of manufacturers are looking to manufacture vaccine delivery systems to cater to rising demand from the world over. The presence of such volume of manufacturers makes the market scenario fragmented. A few of these players are-

Dickinson & Company

Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc. (Inovio Pharmaceutical Inc.)

PharmaJet

Vaxxas

Gerresheimer AG

SCHOTT AG

Corium International, Inc.

3M

Some of the top manufacturers are trying to expand market outreach to healthcare settings all over the world. Also, acquiring smaller production facilities for sub parts makes it easier to manufacture the end product on a large scale. This should cover supplies for a growing global demand in the vaccine delivery systems market.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Vaccines have played a big role in curbing the spread of infectious diseases globally, and still continue to do so. But the increase in such disease cases globally makes demand for such preparations intense. The World Health Organization reports 17 million deaths annually from one of many infectious agents. 30 new infectious diseases have been reported in the last 20 years. A local report from the Center for Disease Control back in 2016 showed a three-fold increase in the number of cases over the last 10 years in the United States. This rides on increased globalization and unequal wealth distribution, which impoverishes major areas of the world, breeding infection. Vaccine delivery systems are expected find an increased demand for themselves in this scenario in the future.

The current COVID-19 pandemic has laid extra stress on an already challenged global healthcare sector, with a rapid search for a vaccine currently on in many laboratories world over. Mass administration of the vaccine to possibly every human being shall require major investment in the vaccine delivery systems market. This growth curve is not expected to settle in the coming years owing to growing awareness among people and vaccination and a demand for more of such preventative measures.

Global Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America and Europe currently dominate the global vaccine delivery systems market. This can be attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure that efficiently distributes vaccines to the regional population. Research and development too is strong here, as is the acceptance for government endorsed health measures.

The Asia Pacific region (APAC) is expected to register the fastest growth in this market given the rising awareness among people about healthcare and a heavy prevalence of infectious diseases in many areas of these regions.

Africa and the Middle East too are expected to follow suit as the APAC region owing to the same factors, though growth in this market may yet be a bit sluggish but is expected to pick up in the coming years.

Devices Outlook

Syringes

Jet Injectors

Others

Route of Administration Outlook

Intradermal Vaccination

Intramuscular Vaccination

Subcutaneous Vaccination

Other Vaccinations

