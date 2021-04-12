Increase in the global energy consumption, surge in adoption in the telecommunication industry, and endorsement of steel’s material profile as a green material have propelled the growth of the global utility poles market. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing power generation capacity, growing transmission and distribution infrastructure, and replacement of aging networks. Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include wider use of transmission monopoles and increased usage of composite poles in transmission and distribution.

Global utility poles market was valued at $45.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $58.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026. Utility pole is an end to end connection of electrical wires that carries and distributes electricity as per the convenience. Therefore, utility poles are designed to be durable in nature. The normal life cycle of a utility pole ranges from 30 to 50 years but this life span varies based on the material used. Traditionally, wood poles were preferred mostly in response to material suitability but gradually wooden poles are getting replaced by steel and now composite based poles due to enhanced properties and benefits associated with them.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5939

The global utility poles market is highly established in nature and it is expected to register a single-digit growth of 3.2% during the forecast period. Countries with higher population density and increasing electricity access rates have been generating higher demand for utility poles. On the other hand, established country-level markets such as the U.S., China, UK, India, and others have already established an electricity distribution network, where revenue is coming from pole replacement activities.

Market Landscape Analysis:

The report contains the overall and comprehensive study of the market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. The study serves crucial information to its targeted audiences such as raw material suppliers and buyers, manufacturers, individuals, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and other business authorities. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the global utility poles industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The market report also features data on the analysis of the management and production technology deployed for market growth. Here the market is segmented based on different factors to study each segment carefully.

Based on material, the market is segmented into concrete pole, steel pole, wooden pole, and composite pole. The concrete pole segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026. However, the wooden pole segment dominated the global utility poles market in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the market.

Steel’s material profile is approved as a green material and the market has seen different growth perspectives thereafter. Most of the aged wooden utility poles have started to replace from steel poles due to greater benefits such as ease of installation, reliability, durability, life cycle cost, and environmental considerations. Currently, there are more than 150 utility poles are in service in North America (of which more than 70% are wooden) and around 2.5 million are getting replaced by steel poles. As a result, steel-based poles likely to have a promising future during the forecast period.

For Purchase [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/utility-poles-market/purchase-options

Based on product, the distribution pole segment contributed for the largest share in 2018. Based on material, the concrete pole segment accounted for major market share. However, the transmission pole segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Some of the other factors driving the adoption of utility poles are the expansion of existing electricity networks, increase in electricity access rate in developing and underdeveloped countries, and the introduction of monopoles. Monopoles are the latest invention in this market, however, lack of awareness associated with them is holding the market from maximizing the growth. In addition, composite poles are also introduced in the market that is showing greater potential for the coming years. This pole type has superior properties and is lightweight as compared to other poles, due to which composite poles are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the major market players studied and profiled in the global utility poles market are Valmont Industries Inc., Skipper Ltd., Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd., El Sewedy Electric Company, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Stella-Jones, FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Omega Factory, Pelco products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., and others.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Utility Poles Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5939?reqfor=covid

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.