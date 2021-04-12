Increasing incidence of various neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, strokes, multiple sclerosis usually causes disability in terms of movement in patients. Increased prevalence of neurological diseases across the US is likely to work in favor of the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6771

Patients living in various types of assisted living facilities (ALFs), mostly the elderly people, look for assistance, security, and companionship with their day-to-day chores. A rising number of survivors of traumatic brain injury look for residential care and neurorehabilitation services. Increasing geriatric population in the US also seek such services for improved living. These factors are likely to support growth of the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market over the forecast timeframe.

Gender, age, and region are the three key parameters based on which the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market has been divided. The objective of such segmentation is to offer a clearer, 360-degree view of the market.

U.S. Assisted Living Facility & Neurorehabilitation Market: Notable Developments

The U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market has borne witness to some important developments over the last few years. One such development that has played an significant role in influencing the course of the market is mentioned below:

In January 2020, Boston-based prominent provider of sub-acute and post-acute brain and spinal cord injury programs, NeuroRestorative has entered into a partnership with Main Line Rehabilitation Associates, Inc. The latter is a Pennsylvania-based provider of rehabilitation services to children and adults with autism, brain injuries, and other neurological diagnoses. This partnership is aimed to diversify the portfolio of NeuroRestorative’s post-acute traumatic brain injury services.

Some of the key vendors in the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market comprise the below-mentioned:

Texas Rehabilitation and Habilitation Specialists, LLC

NeuroRestorative Associates, Inc.

Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute

National Mentor Holdings, Inc.

Centre For Neuro Skills

Texas NeuroRehab Center

U.S. Assisted Living Facility & Neurorehabilitation Market: Key Trends

The following drivers, restraints, and opportunities characterize U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market over the assessment timeframe, from 2019 to 2027.

Rising Number of Traumatic Brain Injuries to Spell Growth for the Market

Rising awareness about the services in the country is likely to emerge as an important growth factor for the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market. In addition, a rise in the number of survivors of traumatic brain injuries coupled with growing preference of patients for various home-based services is anticipated to work in favor of the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2027. In addition o that, the cost of assisted living facilities as compared to nursing homes is also estimated to play an important role in the development of the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market over the assessment timeframe.

U.S. Assisted Living Facility & Neurorehabilitation Market: Geographical Analysis

Based on geographical segmentations, the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market has been divided into the regions of Midwest, West, Northeast, and South. The West part of the country is likely to dominate the market owing to the increased prevalence of assisted living facilities in the region. Southern US is likely to observe considerable growth in the U.S. assisted living facility and neurorehabilitation market due to rapidly growing geriatric population.

The U.S. assisted living facility & neurorehabilitation Market is segmented as:

Gender

Men

Women

Age

More than 85 years

75-84 years

65-74 years

Less than 65 years

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6771

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050