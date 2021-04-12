Transport Management System Market Outlook 2027

Transport management system helps various industries and organizations with procurement and freight shipment with the help of certain tools such as route planning, yard management, order building, and career management. This system lowers the cost, increases efficiency of shipments, and enhances customer service. It connects order processing and distribution within an organization and is helpful to make a network of good customer services while lowering the cost by adapting cloud-based transportation system.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast unit Value (USD) Segments covered Transportation Mode, Component, Deployment, Application Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM), and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Descartes, JDA Software, CTSI-Global, Blu Jay Solutions, Mercury Gate International, TMW Systems, Manhattan Associates , and Inet-Logistics GmbH

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the transportation sector, thus hampering the growth of the transport management system market.

Earlier, this market was expected to register a significant growth in 2021, but due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future until situation becomes stable.

Industries are facing slower production due to lockdown and low demand, which had adversely hit the passenger transport sector.

COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions have affected the transport management system market by changing people’s travel behavior.

COVID-19 has shut down all the markets due to pandemic, there by hampering the growth of the transport management system market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Top factors which are responsible for the growth of the transport management system market are digitalization and growth in demand for cloud-based transportation. Moreover, high installation and integration cost hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, booming business and good customer service with changing market provide lucrative opportunities for the transport management system market.

Digitalization of the transportation industry

Digitalization of the transportation industry attracts opportunities for public transport. This increases efficiency and quality, thereby reducing the cost and increasing revenue. In addition, it improves customer satisfaction, loyalty, and explores new service ideas and concepts to work effectively and efficiently.

Growth in demand for cloud-based transportation

Cloud-based logistics planning and software help to reduce the amount of empty trucks and provide the opportunity to flexibly maintain transportation activities. In addition, it also helps to get the overall view of activities, including information of each and every vehicle.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Transportation Mode Railways

Roadways

Airways

Maritime Component Solution Type

Hardware

Services Deployment Hosted

On-premises Application Consumer Goods and Retail

Parcel and Packages

Fire Station

Hospital

Travel and Tourism

Mining

Others

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the transport management system market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the transport management system market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the transport management system market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in the transport management system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps

