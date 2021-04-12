The Global thermal screening market report covers and explains a detailed analysis of the market segmentation, size, share, growth, trends and competitive landscape. According to the report the market is expected to register a considerable market growth by 2027. The impact of COVID-19, makes it important for the stakeholders to understand the thermal screening industry. The report also describes and analyzes the growth of the thermal screening market strategies.

Key Players:

Flir Systems Inc, Fluke Corporation, Leonardo SpA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Axis Communications AB, Seek Thermal Inc., Optotherm Inc., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., 3M Scott, and Tonbo Imaging

Highlights of the Report:

1. Competitive landscape of the thermal screening market.

2. Revenue generated by each segment of the thermal screening market by 2027.

3. Factors expected to drive and create new opportunities in the thermal screening market.

4. Strategies to gain sustainable growth of the market.

5. Region that would create lucrative business opportunities during the forecast period.

6. Top impacting factors of the thermal screening market.

Key Segments:

By Type

Fixed

Portable

By Technology

Cooled

Uncooled

By Wavelength

Short-Wave Infrared

Medium-Wave Infrared

Long-Wave Infrared

The Report Answers the Following Key Questions

Which are the leading market players active in the thermal screening market?

What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the thermal screening market size?

How current hybrid chip market trends would influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the thermal screening market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

Due to coronavirus pandemic, human population around the globe are required to undergo consistent temperature check monitoring, owing to increase in safety measures. This is expected to boost the sales of thermal scanners globally. In May 2020, FLIR Corporation witnessed over $100 million worth of in booking. In addition, in June 2019, iWEECARE, a Taiwan healthcare company developed TempPal, a smart thermal scanner whose cloud-based functionality to send alerts for suspected body temperature is in high demand.

Thermal scanners are used to identify potential patients of COVID-19 by analyzing the temperature difference of their bodies. Hence, many companies are increasing their production rate, owing to surge in the demand globally.

Fresh stocks in transit are facing hurdles, owing to global lockdown as there are disruptions in supply chain. Since the Indian government relies highly on import, it is working to ease import restrictions to meet demands. In April 2020 NDMA received offers of 1000 digital thermal scanners to fight COVID-19.

Recently thermal scanners have become smarter, which tend to be wirelessly connected to cloud enabling precise scrutiny and remote monitoring of each person. Such scanners have been deployed in airports to battle the pandemic.

Key Benefits to the Stakeholders

The study gives an analytical overview of the thermal screening market with current trends and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

The report analyses information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the overall thermal screening market size.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

