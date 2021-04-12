This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000992/

The global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine, increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned:-

InTouch Technologies, Inc.

Advanced ICU Care

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

UPMC

Banner Health

TeleICUCare

Eagle Telemedicine

Apollo Tele Health Services

SOC Telemed

INTeleICU

Telehealth uses innovative technologies, such as kiosks, website monitoring applications, mobile phone applications, wearable devices, and videoconferencing, to remotely connect health care providers to patients. In the framework of European law telemedicine is a health service and an information service, therefore, both regulations apply. In what concerns healthcare and the practice of medicine there are no uniform regulations at the European level. However, many issues still lack uniform regulation, mainly the domain of medical liability. Probably such standardization will never take place, since the European Union does not have, until now, a common set of norms regarding tort and criminal liability, much less specific legal norms on medical liability. These gaps may jeopardize a truly European market in health services and hamper the development of telemedicine in the European zone.

Market Insights

Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring

Intensive care unit (ICU) telemedicine is an innovative method for providing critical care services from a distance. Telemedicine improves ICU outcomes by increasing access to the expertise of dedicated intensivist physicians, facilitating early recognition of physiological deterioration, and prompting bedside providers to implement routine evidence-based practices. The tele-ICU are located in remote or rural areas where safe and efficient transfer of patients to regional centers for advanced critical care presents difficulties. The command center communicates with the help of voice with the remote ICU personnel and can receive televised pictures and clinical data about the patients. The direct patient care is provided by the doctors and nurses in the remote ICU who do not have to be intensivists themselves. Tele-ICUs offer a solution to this problem by enabling a relatively small number of intensivists to oversee the care of a large number of ICU patients. Tele-ICU not only aids a critical role in the effective regional management of ICUs, but completely impacts the healthcare system.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period

Key factors driving the “Tele-Intensive Care Unit” market

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the “Tele-Intensive Care Unit” market

Challenges to market growth

Detailed company profiles of key vendor of “Tele-Intensive Care Unit” market

Detailed SWOT analysis of ten profiled companies

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global “Tele-Intensive Care Unit” market

Trending factors influencing the market in different geographical regions

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors

PEST analysis of the market for the five major regions

Purchase This Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000992/

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Tele-Intensive Care Unit at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Tele-Intensive Care Unit market.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/