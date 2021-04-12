The global solar water heater market is heading toward an expansion phase. This is attributed to a significant surge in demand from residential and commercial end users. In addition, rise in concern from governments across emerging nations, such as China, India, and South Korea, regarding zero emission norms is expected to drive the market growth

Based on type, the glazed segment emerged as the market leader, owing to high absorption efficiency of glazed collectors compared to unglazed collectors. However, high price of glazed collectors may restrict the usage for small-scale applications.

Based on capacity, the 100 liter capacity segment accounted for significant market share. This is attributed to rise in demand in the residential sector. Low-cost solar water heater with 100 liter capacity is sufficient for a family of 2-3 members in residential buildings.

The residential solar water heater segment accounted for significant market share, owing to robust investment in the construction sector for re-establishment and refurbishment of buildings. Most of these new buildings have solar collectors installed on the roof, which are connected to the water tank by means of a circulating pump.

North America accounted for a significant market share, owing to favorable government measures to promote solar power technologies for residential and commercial places.

Major players have adopted product launch, business expansion, and acquisition to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Himin Solar Energy Group, V-Guard Industries Ltd, Ariston Thermo SpA, KODSAN Company, Solav Energy, Zhejiang JiaDeLe Solar Co., Ltd., SunPower Corporation, A.O. Smith, and Alternate Energy Technologies.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Manufacturing activities have been hindered due to lockdown, which caused shortage of raw materials and manpower. In addition, the supply chain has been disrupted.

The installation and maintenance activities have been postponed due to lockdown measures and shortage of workforce. However, these activities began during the post-lockdown period.

Owing to high dependence on exports from China for solar cell and solar modules, the ban on export activity impacted the world. As India imports nearly 80% of its solar cells and modules from China, the manufacturing activities in the country affected.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global solar water heater market based on type, capacity, end user, and region.

