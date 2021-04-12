This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “RFID in Healthcare Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “RFID in Healthcare Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) uses radio waves to read and capture information stored on a tag attached to an object. The tag can be read from several feet distance and it does not need to be in direct line-of-sight of the reader. RFID technology is used in patient safety, supply chain applications, and in quality assurance applications. The technology can be deployed in hospitals and clinics to improve patient flow, reduce medial errors, improve asset utilization rates, and manage inventories & implants, among others.

3M, Hitachi, Ltd., NewAge Industries, Inc., AAID Security Solutions, Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, IBM, Siemens AG, ACC Systems Incorporated, BearingPoint, and AMERICAN RFID SOLUTIONS, LLC.

The RFID in healthcare market is segmented based on product as, tags, readers, printers, and software. On the basis of application the RFID in Healthcare market is segmented into monitoring and tracking. Based on the end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Improvement of inventory management in hospitals, pharmacies, & biotechnology companies, low-cost and high efficiency of the RFID systems, patient safety by healthcare providers, and adoption of automated process in hospitals & pharmacies is expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, government policies to refine tracking system for medical devices and biological products is expected to provide opportunity for the growth of RFID in Healthcare market during the forecast period.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the RFID in Healthcare market.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from RFID in Healthcare Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for RFID in Healthcare at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the RFID in Healthcare market.

