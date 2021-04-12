Polyhexanide Market – Introduction

Polyhexanide or polyhexamethylene biguanide hydrochloride (PHMB) is classified under the polymeric guanidine family and is a chemical biocide. Polyhexanide finds extensive application as a disinfectant and antiseptic agent in the food industry, agriculture, food processing plants, kitchen, logistics and transport vehicles. Use of polyhexanide is expected to increase in the future as the chemical has a disinfectant property against a broad spectrum of microorganisms including bacteria, fungi and virus.

Apart from the use of polyhexanide as a disinfectant, it is also used as a preservative in personal care products, cosmetics, contact lens solutions, hand washes and more. As the importance of sustainability penetrates in the chemical industry, polyhexanide fits well in the manufacturers’ search for environmentally friendly biocides. With this, demand for polyhexanide as an environment friendly disinfectant is expected to increase in products that are developed for cleaning, disinfection and hygiene functions.

Polyhexanide Market Dynamics

Polyhexanide Application as an Environmentally Friendly Biocide to Increase

Polyhexanide or PHMB is highly embraced as a new generation of disinfectant which is eco-friendly and finds extensive application in a wide scope of applications. Extensive utilization of polyhexanide across end use industries can be attributed to the chemical’s biocide activity against broad spectrum microorganisms such as bacteria, virus and fungi. With this, polyhexanide delivers a comprehensive antimicrobial and disinfecting solutions in an environmentally friendly manner.

Stringent Disinfection Regimes to Fuel Polyhexanide Market Growth

Heightened public concern regarding foodborne diseases, hospital acquired infections (HAI) and antibiotic resistance is likely to result in the development of intense cleaning regimes. With increased regulatory scrutiny, sectors such as food and beverage processing, healthcare and hospitality are likely to implement stringent disinfection regimes throughout the infrastructure. Also, consumption of antimicrobials and disinfectants is expected to gain momentum in the near future on the backdrop of increasing pressure on medical and health care providers from insurers by providing extensive coverage against deadly outbreaks and changes in medical reimbursement policies. With this, polyhexanide is expected to witness lucrative opportunities in the healthcare sector in the future.

Strong Growth in Industrial Paints and Coatings Landscape Beneficial for Polyhexanide Market

Growth in residential construction activity and the rebound in housing construction activities is likely to increase demand for industrial paints and coatings. Polyhexanide is used in the production of paints and coatings as it has a high affinity for negatively charged molecules present on surfactants found in coating formulations. Also, coatings formulated with PHMB have been studied to show higher antifouling and antibiofilm properties. Owing to such superior properties, polyhexanide is used in the production of water-based architectural paints, home textile, floor covering and other construction materials.

Changing Demographic and Consumer Sentiments to Drive Polyhexanide Consumption

The population of people aged 60-85 is increasing. That combined with aging baby boomers are changing the global age-associated demography. Geriatric population rise can lead to increased healthcare demand, thereby driving the consumption of disinfectant in the healthcare sector. Also, with the improving economic scenario, increased purchase capacity of consumers has led to rising sales of specific and value-added disinfectant products. As polyhexanide finds extensive application in household cleaners as well as healthcare disinfectants, in the coming years, their demand will remain under the influence of changing demography and consumer sentiments.

Polyhexanide Market – Regional Outlook

North America registers leading demand for disinfectants wherein the United States accounts for a bulk of the regional consumption. Consumption of polyhexanide in North America can be attributed to growth in the residential construction activity as well as the active engagement of healthcare providers in maintaining disinfection and hygiene in hospitals. Countries in Asia Pacific are expected to register a rapidly rising demand for polyhexanide in the coming years owing to the impressive growth of the construction and healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Polyhexanide Market – Segmentation

Polyhexanide market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, the polyhexanide market is segmented into,

Cosmetic grade

Standard grade

Based on application, the polyhexanide market is segmented into,

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Daily Chemical

Agriculture

