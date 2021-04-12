Minoxidil Market: Overview

Minoxidil, a prescription drug, is promoted as a topical formulation for promoting hair growth. The piperidino-pyrimidine derivative has 2,6-diamino-4-piperidinopyrimidine-1-oxide (C9H15N5O). For several years, the minoxidil market has made strides on the back of their demand for androgenetic alopecia. It has gained popularity as a mainstay treatment for the condition. The minoxidil market has seen the demand for this antihypertensive medication in generic form as an oral tablet, mostly as off-label use in treating pattern hair loss in males and females. The topical formulation has also found use as in alleviating high blood pressure. Over the years, continuous efforts have been made by pharmaceutical companies to expand the understanding of its pharmacology, mechanism underlying action, and clinical efficacy.

Key types of Minoxidil solutions are 5% Minoxidil and 2% Minoxidil, and key distribution channels comprise hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The study on the minoxidil market presents a critical assessment of various clinical avenues shaping the demand and consumption. It also offers insights into the key developments avenues and major studies that have shed light on the clinical potential of minoxidil solutions in various forms.

Minoxidil Market: Key Trends and Growth Dynamics

The high prevalence of severe androgenetic alopecia (AGA) is one of the key factors driving the demand in the minoxidil market. The growing popularity of these in promoting hair growth in males especially in the age group of 30–40 is a key trend in the market. The prospects are also boosted by constant efforts of pharmaceutical companies in expanding topical medications for dermatological conditions. The incessant advertisement by brands of hair growth medications in online and traditional media has also boosted the prospects in the minoxidil market.

However, there still a scant understanding of the efficacy of minoxidil and patients with androgenetic alopecia have experiences mild side-effects. Also, there needs to more studies that assess the outcome of the use of the medication in increasing the hair count from baseline.

Minoxidil Market: Competitive Assessment

A few systematic review and meta-analyses pertaining have helped expand the prospects in the minoxidil market. There still lacks significant evidence of the use of minoxidil in delivering cosmetically acceptable results in substantive number of patients in these studies. Hence, the industry is relying on ongoing studies to understand the efficacy of minoxidil in different formulations and combinations. A case in point is randomized controlled study of the safety and efficacy in 2018 in Europe. Focus on expanding dermatologic care will nudge players to spruce up their focus on conducting such studies.

Some of the key players in the minoxidil market are;

Incredible Products

Apotex Corporation

Sigma Aldrich (Merck KGaA)

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AmWiner & Raphe Holdings

LGM Pharma

Minoxidil Market: Regional Assessment

On the regional front, Europe has been a potentially attractive region for industry players. This can be attributed in part to the substantial number of studies done on assessing the clinical efficacy and safety of the solution. Also, North America has presented sizable revenue streams to the companies operating in the minoxidil market for quite some years now. Even in the coming years, the regional market will maintain its lucrativeness due to focus on developing novel treatments in treatments for androgenetic alopecia.

