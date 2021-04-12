The Military Personal Protective Equipment Market report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. The report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information. Finally the marketing, feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The military personal protective equipment market was valued at US$ 12,013.98 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period to reach US$ 20,804.39 million by 2027.

The changing environment of modern warfare influences the governments across the world to invest a significant amount on military forces. Higher military budget allocation empowers the military troops to focus on developing robust indigenous technologies, rugged devices, and various other technologies from international manufacturers for the protection of their soldiers. At present, the soldier modernization practices are peaking among most military forces to keep the military personnel mission-ready. Thus, to modernize soldiers, the defense ministries worldwide are investing substantial amounts in newer technologies, such as military personal protective equipment. As per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the global military expenditure rose to US$ 1,917 billion in 2019, representing an increase of 3.6% from 2018. In 2019, the top five spenders across the world the US, China, India, Russia, and Saudi Arabia accounted for about 62% of military expenditure.

Key vendors engaged in the Military Personal Protective Equipment market and covered in this report:

Ansell Ltd., Avon Protection Systems, Inc., Bae Systems PLC, Ceradyne (3M), Deenside Ltd., DuPont DE Nemours, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KDH Defense Systems, Inc., MKU Limited, US Armor Corporation

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market – by Equipment

Body Armor

Hazmat Protection

Flame Resistant Clothing

Other

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market – by Product

Glove

Helmet

Boot

Goggle

Face Mask

Other

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market – by End-User

Land Force

Air Force

Navy

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Military Personal Protective Equipment market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Military Personal Protective Equipment market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The modern combat leads to several confronts of complex battlefield scenarios; thus, soldiers face a wide variety of threats, such as improvised explosive device and rocket-propelled grenades. These threats allow a surge in demand for different PPE—such as helmets, night-vision goggles, body armor, and clothing which provide enhanced protection and situational awareness to the soldiers. The military personal protective equipment available in the present market are manufactured with rugged materials capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and shocks. Various developed countries are investing in the R&D of advanced soldier modernization to optimize the combat’s effectiveness. Thus, increase in demand for soldier modernization owing to the surging battlefield scenarios is propelling the adoption of military personal protective equipment, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Military Personal Protective Equipment market.

Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

