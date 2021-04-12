Medical devices reimbursement scenario has become a key framework for enabling patients access to advanced diagnostic and other medical technologies. A vibrant framework helps in containing cost of development of cutting-edge medical devices and also higher adoption among healthcare providers. Manufacturers in the medical industry consider new technologies economically viable if they can reap the benefits of a healthy reimbursement frameworks. Further, access to venture funding and innovation are to a large extent bolstered by favorable medical devices reimbursement frameworks. The evolution trajectories of the medical devices reimbursement market coincides with similar trends discussed above.

The focus on medical devices reimbursement has helped stakeholders of healthcare systems to advance value-based care. Usually, a well-planned medical devices reimbursement coincides with regulatory and clinical strategies, all of which work coherently to reduce the cost of accessing quality care.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market: Key Trends

The focus of governments of various countries on value-based reimbursement policies is a key factor driving the prospect of the medical devices reimbursement market. Developed as well developing countries are increasingly leaning on reducing the cost of healthcare services to patients. Rapidly aging populations in these countries have added the momentum to the expansion to the adoption of medical devices reimbursement.

Rising incidence of cancer and chronic diseases is a key trend boosting the demand for innovation in the medical devices sector. Governments consider increasing the reimbursement amount to support the deployment of innovative devices in public health systems. Device makers are increasingly stressing on the success of reimbursement policies by cutting down the time and persuading governments to make them less stringent.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

Medical device makers are focusing on using reimbursement frameworks and policies to engender a spirit of innovation and achieving various financial goals. They are increasingly planning on improve the success rate of reimbursement policies. Most are paying more attention to Class-1 and Class-2 post-approval data. They have intensified their efforts in strategic planning for boosting the success of reimbursement policies.

Several medical device companies have in recent years stressed on accelerating the commercialization of some of their cutting-edge technologies, thereby spurring the prospects in the medical devices reimbursement market. Most have also spurred on investment to consulting services to lay down better reimbursement policy to governments, to ensure high degree of success.

Some of the well-entrenched players in the medical devices reimbursement market are BNP Paribas, WellCare Health Plans, CVS Health, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, and Aviva. These players are supporting the shift from volume-based to a value-based care reimbursement models.

Medical Devices Reimbursement Market: Regional Analysis

On the regional front, North America has been a lucrative market. The rapid expansion of the regional market has been underpinned by relentless efforts of governments, payers, and medical device manufacturers to boost the success of reimbursement frameworks. They are increasingly support the introduction and later the commercialization of novel devices.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific has been a promisingly lucrative regional market over the next few years timespan. The pressing need for reducing the cost of quality care to patients in the region, especially in economies such as China, South Korea, and India, has underpinned the rise in revenue potential. Regulatory agencies are carving out reimbursement proposals to support value-based reimbursement frameworks.

