Liquid-crystal polymers are a class of aromatic polymers. They are extremely unreactive and inert, and highly resistant to fire. Liquid crystalline polymers (LCPs) are a special type of thermoplastics that exhibit properties between highly ordered solid crystalline materials and amorphous disordered liquids over a well-defined temperature range.

The liquid crystal polymers market has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing electronics industry. Moreover, growing R&D activities provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the liquid crystal polymers market. However, strict government regulations is projected to hamper the overall growth of the liquid crystal polymers market in the forecast period.

The “Global Liquid Crystal Polymers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the liquid crystal polymers market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global liquid crystal polymers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid crystal polymers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global liquid crystal polymers market is segmented on the basis of application. On the basis of application, the global liquid crystal polymers market is divided into electrical & electronics, consumer goods, lightning, automotive, medical, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global liquid crystal polymers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The liquid crystal polymers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the liquid crystal polymers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the liquid crystal polymers market in these regions.

Celanese Corporation

Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd

JX Nippon Oil and Energy Corporation

Polyplastics Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Wote Advanced Materials Co. Ltd

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Company

Toray International, Inc.

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry Limited

