MARKET INTRODUCTION

Lime is basically a high-volume and low-cost commodity mineral that is prepared from limestone and mainly utilized as a chemical additive. Lime is made up of several compounds of calcium and is usually alkaline in nature. The production of lime involves various processes such as crushing, heating, pulverizing, and hydrating. The process differs according to the required product and application. The processing of raw limestone to form lime is named the lime cycle.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The lime market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as wider application in chemical intermediates, metallurgical, construction and environment, agriculture, glass, paper and pulp, and others. There is an increasing demand for lime from the APAC region. This region is presumed to continue having a healthy growth rate for this market in the coming years as well. The lime industry in the APAC region is encouraged by the rapidly growing construction industry, especially in China and India. The booming construction industry is promoting the demand growth for the lime market. However, the increasing importance of lime alternatives like magnesium hydroxide calcined gypsum may restrict the growth of the lime market. Also, air pollution with excessive use of energy is some other factor that hampers the market growth. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the construction industry and agriculture industry, there are opportunities for the market players to invest in this market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lime Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the lime market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, property, and geography. The global lime market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lime market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lime market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the lime market is segmented into quicklime and slaked lime. The lime market on the basis of the application is classified into chemical intermediates, metallurgical, construction and environment, agriculture, glass, paper and pulp, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global lime market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The lime market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report also includes the profiles affecting the lime market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lime market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover various key developments in the global lime market. Various companies are focusing growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Some of the growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from lime market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for lime in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the lime market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the lime market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Adelaide Brighton Limited

Agricola Mining Pty Ltd.

Boral Limited

Calcimo Lime & Fertilizers Pty Ltd

CARMEUSE

Lime Group Australia

Omya Australia Pty Ltd.

Sibelco Australia Ltd

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

Wagners

