MARKET INTRODUCTION

Application or incorporation of the biometric in the healthcare is known as healthcare biometrics. The use of the biometrics is widely used in the hospitals, and others organization. It is used for the access control, identification, workforce management or patient record storage. The use of biometrics helps in enhancing the security and also enhances the workflow in the healthcare organizations. It reducing the time taking procedures and allows to do work digitally.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The healthcare biometrics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the driving factors such as increasing expenditure for the healthcare industry, rising adoption of the modernized infrastructure by the healthcare centers among the others. The technological advancements are likely to create growth opportunities for the market during the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Healthcare Biometrics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare IT industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Healthcare biometrics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, end user and geography. The global healthcare biometrics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare biometrics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Global Manufacturers of AI for Drug Discovery Market Report Are:

3M Cogent, INC. (3M Company)

Fujitsu Limited

NEC Corporation

Morpho (Safran SA)

Imprivata, Inc.

Suprema, Inc.

Bio-Key International, Inc.

Lumidigm (Assa Abloy Group)

Crossmatch Technologies, Inc. (Francisco Partners)

Zkteco, Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global healthcare biometrics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. Based on the technology, market is classified as multimodal authentication technology, multi- factor authentication technology and single-factor authentication technology. On the basis of the application the market segmentation is done as patient identification, medical record, pharmacy dispensing, workforce management, data center security, remote patient monitoring and others. Based on the end user the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, research and clinical laboratories and healthcare institutions.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global healthcare biometrics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The healthcare biometrics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

