Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, “FTTx Pipes Market by Material Type (HDPE, MDPE, and PVC), Product Type (Standard Ducts, Micro Ducts, Pathways, and Others), Industry Vertical (Telecom, Power, Transport, Building & Infrastructure, and Others), and Application Area (Backbone, Metropolitan, and Mobile Backhaul): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. According to the report, the global FTTx pipes industry was pegged at $1.43 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.06 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Incentives for market growth

Growth of the telecommunication sector in developing regions and the rise in demand in developing countries have boosted the growth of the global FTTx pipes market. However, volatile oil prices hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the integration in power & energy infrastructure is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

HDPE segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026

The HDPE segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to its properties such as light-weight, corrosion-resistant, and high weight-to-strength ratio. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to around 92% of the global FTTx pipes market.

Telecom sector held the largest share

The telecom sector dominated the global FTTx pipes market in 2018, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market, owing to increased competition and installation or modification in conventional methods for high-speed data communications. However, the transport segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, owing to its application in aircraft and automobile sector plating solutions, fume removal, and ductwork.

Micro ducts segment to portray the fastest growth

The micro ducts segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to clean, smooth, low-friction placement for microfiber cables, which reduces the chances of damage to these cables. However, the pathway segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-third of the global FTTx pipes market, due to its features such as twin cable retaining slots and the ability to snap brackets together to double-stack pathway sections.

North America to register the fastest CAGR by 2026

The global FTTx pipes market across North America projected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, owing to an increase in investment by the government and key players operating in the telecom industry. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the market, owing to the presence of key players in developing countries and rising sectors such as telecommunication.

Major market players

