Fast Food & Takeaways Market Introduction

The most traditional format of fast food & takeaway services is when a consumer calls to place an order at a restaurant and waits till the food is delivered by the restaurant at the consumer’s doorstep. The fast food & takeaways market has undergone numerous developments since past few decades with the growing popularity of food delivery services across the world. A majority of leading players in the fast food & takeaways market are resorting to online platforms with the help of digital technologies to offer more convenience and transparency to their customers, which is one of the most popular trend in the fast food & takeaways market.

Fast Food & Takeaways Market – Notable Developments

com N.V, a Netherlands-based online food ordering and home delivery company in the fast food & takeaways market, recently announced in December 2018 that it will acquire food delivery operations of Delivery Hero Holding GmbH, a Berlin-based online food delivery company, in Germany. The company will acquire Delivery Hero’s food delivery businesses in Germany – foodora and Lieferheld, Pizza.de – for a total consideration of €930 million. With this acquisition, the Takeaway.com aims to operate on a significantly larger scale and improve penetration of fast food & takeaways business and online food delivery services in Germany.

Just Eat Holding Limited, an online food order and delivery service provider and one of the leading players in the fast food & takeaways market, announced in January 2019, that it has collaborated with Boxpark Wembley, a UK-based food and beverage vendors, to launch UK’s first ever bottomless, booze-free brunch delivery service to capitalize on growth opportunities vis-à-vis the last Saturday of Dry January (26th).

Grubhub, Inc., a Chicago-based fast food & takeaways business, announced in November 2018 that is has completed the acquisition of Tapingo, a mobile commerce app that offers food pickup and delivery services for college campuses, for US$ 150 million in cash. With this acquisition, the company aims to integrate Tapingo’s platform with its delivery operations expand campus dining programs to larger delivery capabilities and tap fast food & takeaways opportunities both on and off campus.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global fast food & takeaways market include –

Zomato Media Private Lim

Takeaway.com

Holding B.V

Grubhub

Food panda GmbH

Snapfinger

Just Eat Holding Limited

Domino’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Mobo Systems

Foodler

Delivery Hero Holding GmbH

Fast Food & Takeaways Market Dynamics

Health-conscious Consumers Becoming Attuned to Lifestyle Diseases will Hamper Growth of the Fast Food & Takeaways Market

Recent trends in the fast food & takeaways market signify that consumers living in areas nearby fast food & takeaway outlets have a higher chance of health issues such as obesity. Consumers across the world, especially in developed regions, are becoming aware of the negative impacts of consuming fast food on health, which has led to precluding fast food & takeaways market players to expand their businesses in most metro cities. With a large consumer base across the world actively choosing to eat healthier, the fast food & takeaways market may witness sluggish growth in the upcoming years.

Rise in Fast Food Takeaway Outlets Highlights Growth of Fast Food & Takeaways Market in Smaller Cities

The fast food & takeaways market is witnessing incremental growth in deprived or rural areas with greater density of fast food outlets than that in urban areas. As a majority of consumers in urban areas and tier I and II cities are spurning fast food owing to health concerns, leading players in the fast food & takeaways market are exploring sales opportunities in smaller cities. Thereby, to leverage the lucrative benefits of a perceived ‘novelty factor’ associated with fast food & takeaway services, leading players in the fast food & takeaways market are shifting their focus on smaller cities.

Emergence of Online Platforms will Kickstart Developments in the Fast Food & Takeaways Market

The fast food & takeaways market is undergoing tremendous changes with the mounting number of online delivery platforms race to capture lucrative growth opportunities in the market. The internet platforms in the fast food & takeaways market are attracting heavy investments, as modern consumers are opting for the convenience and simplicity of online fast food & takeaway services. The rise of digital technology is redefining the future of fast food & takeaways market with a larger consumer base, which is accustomed to the online shopping trend, is expecting transparency and improved fast food delivery experience by ordering online.

Fast Food & Takeaways Market Segmentation

Based on products and services, the fast food & takeaways market is segmented into,

Fast-Food Restaurants

Takeaway Food Outlets

Mobile Food Stands

Online Channels

Independent Restaurants

Other

Based on the product types, the fast food & takeaways market is segmented into,

Vegetarian

Non-vegetarian

Based on the price range, the fast food & takeaways market is segmented into,

Low

Medium

High

