According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Facility Management Services Marketby Service Type, Type, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global facility management services market was valued at $954.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,422.5 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Facility Management Services Market by Service Type, (Property, Cleaning, Security, Catering, and Others), Type (Outsourced and In-House), and End User (Commercial, Institutional, Public/Infrastructure, Industrial, and Others)

The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to surge in industrialization and urbanization majorly in developing countries. In addition, rise in consumer awareness toward green buildings and growth in travel and tourism industry are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Moreover, government investment pertaining to the infrastructure development propels the global facility management services market growth. Nevertheless, lack of skilled workforce in developing countries in addition to lack of managerial awareness & dependency on in-house facility management team is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the global facility management services marketto halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the global market. In addition, there is a halt in providing facility management services to end users such as commercial, industrial, and institutional due to lack of manpower. In addition, no new consignments are being received by the companies operating in this sector. Hence, stoppage in construction activities and lockdowns for several months have affected the global market, with slow recovery is anticipated during 2020-2027.

Key Players

Arthur McKay & Co Ltd.

BVG India Ltd

CBRE Group, Inc.

EMCOR Group, Inc.

ISS World Services A/S

Knight Facilities Management

Quess Corp Ltd

Sodexo, Inc.

Spotless Group Holdings Limited

Tenon Group

