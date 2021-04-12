According to The Insight Partners market research study of “EuropeWound irrigation solutions MarketForecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysisby product Application and EndUser,”the EuropeWound Irrigation solutions Market isprojectedto reach US$ 620.57 million by2027 from US$ 464.66million in2019. The market is estimated to grow at CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the Europewound irrigation solutions market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on product, the Europewound irrigation solutions market is further segmented into wetting agents, topical agents, and antiseptics.The wetting agent segment held alargershare of the market in 2019. The growth of the segment was determined due to its usability and higher adoption. Also, various players are offering centralized type of product for wound irrigation solutions. Wetting agents are also known as surfactants that are used to increase the spreading abilities of a liquid that allows it to spread more easily across any solid surface. Wetting agents are the substances that reduce the surface tension of water that would enable it to spread quickly on the surface. However, the antiseptics segment is estimated to register ahigherCAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption to the advantages offered by this type. The commonly used antiseptic groups include quaternary ammonium compounds, alcohols, chlorhexidine & other diguanides, chlorine & hypochlorites, peroxides & permanganates, antibacterial dyes, inorganic iodine compounds, halogenated phenol derivatives, metals, and quinolone derivatives.

Europewound irrigation solutions market is expected to grow owing to factors such asgrowing government initiatives for digital health and increasing ICU admission. However, the market is likely to have negative impact due to barriers to telehealth in rural areas.

B. Braun Melsungen Ag, SmithAnd Nephew ,Mölnlycke Health Care Ab, Convatec InC , BD, Cardinal Health,Schülke And Mayr, Coloplast Corp, and Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC are among the leading companies operating in the Europe wound irrigation solutions market.

EuropeWound irrigation solutions – Market Segmentation

ByProduct

Wetting Agents

Topical Agents

Antiseptics

By Application

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcer Venous Leg Ulcer Pressure Ulcer

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Burns

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Homecare Facilities

By Country

Germany

UK

Russia

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Netherlands

Austria

Switzerland

