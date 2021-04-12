According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Europe Endodontic Reparative Cement Marketto 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, Indication, and Enduser,’the EuropeEndodontic Reparative Cement Marketis expected to reach US$ 121.9 millionby 2027 from US$ 90.1million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europeendodontic reparative cement market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the product type, the Europeendodontic reparative cement marketis segmented into bioceramic-based sealers, epoxy resin-based, zinc oxide eugenol-based, calcium-hydroxide based, and others.The bioceramic-based sealerssegment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the bioceramic- based sealers segment is attributed to growing preference in orthopedic treatments, such as joint or tissue replacements,for coating metal implants to improve biocompatibility, and also widely used in endodontics procedures. Therefore, due to large force of acceptance it is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Coltene Group

Parkell, Inc.

IvoclarVivadent AG

Septodont Holding

Dentsply Maillefer

The Europeendodontic reparative cement marketis expected to grow owing to the rise inendodontics procedures, availability of high quality endodontic reparative cement varieties,and growingdental care industry. However, lack ofaccessto dental care, unavailability of insurance cover, and COVID-19 pandemicare expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast year.

Parkell, Inc., ColteneGroup, IvoclarVivadent AG, SeptodontHolding and Dentsply Maillefer are among the leading companies operating in the Europeendodontic reparative cement market.

EUROPE ENDODONTIC REPARATIVE CEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

Bioceramic-Based Sealers Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)-based Calcium Silicate-based Calcium-Phosphate Based

Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based

Epoxy Resin-Based

Calcium-Hydroxide Based

Others



By Indication

Root Canal Obturation

Dental Restoration

Cavity Lining



By Indication

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

