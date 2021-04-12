The Market Eagle

Europe Endodontic Reparative Cement Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis ByProduct (Bioceramic-Based Sealers,Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)-based,Calcium Silicate-based,Calcium-Phosphate Based,Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based,Epoxy Resin-Based,Calcium-Hydroxide Based,Others); By Indication (Root,Canal Obturation,Dental Restoration,Cavity Lining);and Geography

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Europe Endodontic Reparative Cement Marketto 2027 – Regional Analysis and Forecast by Product Type, Indication, and Enduser,’the EuropeEndodontic Reparative Cement Marketis expected to reach US$ 121.9 millionby 2027 from US$ 90.1million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the Europeendodontic reparative cement market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

Based on the product type, the Europeendodontic reparative cement marketis segmented into bioceramic-based sealers, epoxy resin-based, zinc oxide eugenol-based, calcium-hydroxide based, and others.The bioceramic-based sealerssegment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the bioceramic- based sealers segment is attributed to growing preference in orthopedic treatments, such as joint or tissue replacements,for coating metal implants to improve biocompatibility, and also widely used in endodontics procedures. Therefore, due to large force of acceptance it is likely to grow during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Coltene Group
  • Parkell, Inc.
  • IvoclarVivadent AG
  • Septodont Holding
  • Dentsply Maillefer

The Europeendodontic reparative cement marketis expected to grow owing to the rise inendodontics procedures, availability of high quality endodontic reparative cement varieties,and growingdental care industry. However, lack ofaccessto dental care, unavailability of insurance cover, and COVID-19 pandemicare expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast year.

Parkell, Inc., ColteneGroup, IvoclarVivadent AG, SeptodontHolding and Dentsply Maillefer are among the leading companies operating in the Europeendodontic reparative cement market.

EUROPE ENDODONTIC REPARATIVE CEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

  • Bioceramic-Based Sealers
    • Mineral Trioxide Aggregate (MTA)-based
    • Calcium Silicate-based
    • Calcium-Phosphate Based
  • Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based
  • Epoxy Resin-Based
  • Calcium-Hydroxide Based
  • Others


By Indication

  • Root Canal Obturation
  • Dental Restoration
  • Cavity Lining


By Indication

  • Hospitals
  • Dental Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers


By Country

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain

