The global disinfecting wipes market is foreseen to demonstrate upward curve of sales during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. This growth is attributed to increased use of disinfecting wipes among all worldwide population to contain the spread of infectious diseases such as COVID-19. Disinfectant wipes are majorly used in healthcare sector for hygiene maintenance. Similarly, they are also effectual option to clean and disinfect the wound surface on an individual. Disinfecting wipes are manufactured using various materials such as durable fibre, composite, virgin fiber, and fabric.

An upcoming report on the global disinfecting wipes market offers valuable analysis of key factors influencing the overall market growth. It includes study of value chain optimization, market share, recent technological and product developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, and production analysis of the market for disinfecting wipes.

This report performs segmentation of the global disinfecting wipes market based on various important factors such as type, material, end use, and region. Based on type, the market for disinfecting wipes is segmented into disposable and non-disposable.

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market: Growth Dynamics

In recent period, the global disinfecting wipes market is witnessing remarkable sales opportunities. One of the key reasons driving this market growth is present COVID-19 pandemic scenario. To avoid the spread of COVID-19, gamut of hospitals, public health labs, clinics, and food services have increased the use of disinfecting wipes. This aside, the global disinfecting wipes market is witnessing upward graph of revenues in the personal care wipes segment.

There is remarkable rise in awareness regarding the importance of maintaining hygiene in commercial places, homes, and hospitals owing to COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, the global disinfecting wipes market is experiencing substantial demand opportunities from all worldwide locations.

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market: Competitive Analysis

The disinfecting wipes market is highly fragmented in nature. Major industry leaders are pouring efforts to fulfill the burgeoning demand for disinfecting wipes from all across the world. Several players in the market for disinfecting wipes are increasing their production as well as strengthening their manufacturing capabilities.

On the other hand, the disinfecting wipes market is witnessing entry of many new players. This scenario is making the competitive landscape of this market highly intense. To maintain prominent position in this high competition, several leading players are executing various strategies such as acquisitions of their regional competitors. All these factors are suggestive of swift expansion of the global disinfecting wipes market in the years ahead.

The list of important players in the global disinfecting wipes market includes:

The Clorox Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

The Claire Manufacturing Company

Stryker

CleanWell, LLC.

Parker Laboratories, Inc.

Windex

Seventh Generation Inc.

Global Disinfecting Wipes Market: Regional Assessment

The global disinfecting wipes market is spread across five key regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all important regions, North America is one of the prominent regions in the market for disinfecting wipes. Key reason attributed to this growth is the presence of considerable number of leading players in this region. This aside, the sturdy healthcare infrastructure in North America will drive the growth of the disinfecting wipes market in the years ahead.

