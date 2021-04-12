In-depth study of the Global Digital Agriculture Industry that helps to provide answers and relevant questions regarding the Emerging trends and Growth opportunities. It helps identify each of the major growth barriers aside from identifying the trends in the Digital Agriculture market.

The growing digitization and technological advancement in modern agriculture are transforming the farming industry. The farming industry has been effectively utilizing the power that big data is bringing to operations. Software and algorithm are being created to pull essential data. This data is helping farmers to improve farm profitability, increase farm sustainability, and enhance yield.

The increase in productivity rate is driving the growth of the digital agriculture market. However, the limited awareness towards digital farming may restrain the growth of the digital agriculture market. Furthermore, the growing concern towards crop health is anticipated to create market opportunities for the digital agriculture market during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Digital Agriculture market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Digital Agriculture market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Digital Agriculture market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Bayer AG

CNH Industrial America LLC

Deere and Company

Gamaya SA

Hummingbird Technologies Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Small Robot Company

The “Global Digital Agriculture Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Agriculture market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Digital Agriculture market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Agriculture market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global digital agriculture market is segmented on the basis of platform, solution, application. Based on platform, the digital agriculture market is segmented into: crop monitoring and precision farming. On the basis of solution, the digital agriculture market is segmented into: hardware, software, and services. Based on application, the digital agriculture market is segmented into: field mapping, crop management, soil monitoring, farm inventory management, weather tracking and forecasting, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Digital Agriculture market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Digital Agriculture Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Digital Agriculture market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Digital Agriculture market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Digital Agriculture Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Digital Agriculture Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Digital Agriculture Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Digital Agriculture Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

