The key players profiled in this study includes Altrad Investment Authority S.A.S., Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., ASA Scaffolding Services Ltd., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment (AT-PAC), Inc., Brand Energy & Infrastructure Holdings, Inc., Condor S.p.A., Sunbelt Rentals Inc., ULMA C y E, S. Coop, United Rentals, Inc.

Scaffolding is also called scaffold or staging; it is a temporary structure used to support work and materials to aid in the construction, repair, and maintenance of buildings, bridges, and others. Scaffolds are widely used on-site to get access to heights and areas. An increase in the number of construction sites is boosting the demand for the construction scaffolding rental market. Scaffolding is helping construction specialists get access to the work zone, hence increasing the need for scaffolding drives the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market. The booming construction industry is one of the significant factors that propelling the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market.

The scaffolding is a common term in the construction industry. When construction staffs need to work at a building, they may require a strategy for accessing the worksite. Scaffolds are used to access heights, henceforth, growing demand for the scaffolding in the construction sites fuels the growth of the market. Numerous new and large projects across the globe and rise in a number of infrastructural projects and high investments in the construction sector are the major driver of the construction scaffolding rental market. The rise in construction projects in emerging countries such as China, Japan, India, and others are expected to drive the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Landscape Construction Scaffolding Rental Market – Key Market Dynamics Construction Scaffolding Rental Market – Global Market Analysis Construction Scaffolding Rental Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Construction Scaffolding Rental Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Construction Scaffolding Rental Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Construction Scaffolding Rental Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

