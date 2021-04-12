According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application, Product and Propulsion System: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global construction equipment rental market size was $91.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $106.4 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Download PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7021

Construction Equipment Rental Market by Application (Excavation & Mining, Material Handling, Earthmoving, and Concrete), Product (Backhoes & Excavators, Loaders, Crawler Dozers, Cranes, Forklift, and Others), and Propulsion System (Electric & ICE): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The construction equipment rental is the service to rent out construction equipment to end users for a certain period of time by signing contracts with terms and condition about their usage. Construction equipment are majorly used at construction mining sites to facilitate heavy operations.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the construction equipment rental market include Boels Rentals, H&E Equipment Services, Herc Rentals Inc., Kanamoto Co., Ltd., Nesco Holdings, Inc., Maxim Crane Works, L.P., Mtandt Group, Ramirent, Sarens n.v./s.a., and United Rentals, Inc. These companies have adopted strategies such as business expansion, acquisitions, and product launch to offer better services in the market owing to construction equipment rental market opportunity

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7021

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging construction equipment rental market trends and dynamics.

In-depth construction equipment rental market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2020 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The construction equipment rental market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

Key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the construction equipment rental market industry.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7021

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.