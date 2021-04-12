This market research report provides a comprehensive overview on “Clinical Decision Support Systems Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Clinical Decision Support Systems Market”. The report also includes decisive details on the development of the market and the restraining factors that may obstruct the market growth in near future. Segmentations of the market are studied specifically to give profound knowledge for supplementary market investments.

The clinical decision support systems market accounted to US$ 2,772.60 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 5,983.38 Mn by 2027.

Companies Mentioned:-

Cerner Corporation

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

BD

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Baxter International Inc.

Premier

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

RELX (Elseiver)

PeraHealth

Epic Systems Corporation

The global clinical decision support systems market by component segments was led by services. In 2018, services accounted for the largest market share in the global clinical decision support systems market. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as the solution offers benefits such as rising adoption of clinical decision support in the healthcare decision-making process and assistance of the clinical decision support system in the administrative process. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

The clinical decision support systems market in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region. The region consists of the countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. The market of clinical decision support systems in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow due to rising pressure on healthcare institutions to provide quality health at reduced costs, growing adoption of big data & health IT tools, and rising number of hospitals. Similarly, India holds immense scope for clinical decision support systems market across different applications, owing to the prevalence of cancer as well as the adoption of healthcare IT.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2020 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Clinical Decision Support Systems market.

The market payers from Clinical Decision Support Systems Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Clinical Decision Support Systems at the global level.

