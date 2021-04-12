According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bridge Construction Market by Type, Material, and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global bridge construction market size was valued at $908.0 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,212.6 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Bridge Construction Market by Type (Beam Bridge, Truss Bridge, Arch Bridge, Suspension Bridge, Cable-Stayed Bridge, and Others), Material (Steel, Concrete, and Composite Materials), and Application (Road & Highway and Railway)

A bridge is a super-structure that spans horizontally between supports. The major function of a bridge is to carry vertical loads. It provides a way over an obstacle without closing the way under the bridge. These obstacles include a valley river, a railway, or a road. The bridge design depends upon the type of bridge being constructed. It is a huge project that requires skills related to engineering disciplines. These engineering disciplines include civil, mechanical, geology, electrical, and computer sciences; therefore, all engineering disciplines must work together for the success of the project.

Most funding for bridge construction projects comes from government sources and industry performance can be tied to government spending. For example, the Government of India in 2019-2020 has allocated US$63.20 billion for the infrastructure sector. Bridges are mainly used for transportation.

Competition Analysis

The key companies profiled in the report include ACS Group, AECOM, Balfour Beatty, China Communications Construction Company Limited, China Railway Group Ltd, Fluor, HOCHTIEF AG, Kiewit Corporation, SAMSUNG C&T, and VINCI.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging bridge construction market trends and dynamics.

In-depth bridge construction market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the bridge construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global bridge construction market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players operating in the bridge construction market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the bridge construction industry.

