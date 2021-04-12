What is Brain Cancer?

A brain tumor, known as an intracranial tumor, central nervous system (CNS) tumors represent a group of diseases that have in common the abnormal development of mass lesions in the brain, spinal cord or its coverings.

How Brain Cancer affected population?

Brain Cancer Epidemiology in 2020-

In the United States, the incidence of Brain Tumors was 13,534 in males and 9,522 in females.

The total incident population of Primary Brain Tumors in the 7M was estimated to be 60,246.

Japan had 8,275 incident cases of Primary Brain Tumors.

Brain Cancer Market Outlook

The Brain Tumors market size in the 7MM was estimated to be USD 2,089.4 Million in 2020, which is expected to show a positive growth at a CAGR of 4.19% during the study period 2018–2030.

Brain tumors, specifically HGGs are very difficult tumors to treat due to the problems in completely removing the tumor and their resistance to radiotherapy and chemotherapy. As there is no ideal treatment, therefore it is quite challenging as some cells may respond well to certain therapies, while others may not be affected at all. Because of this, the treatment plan for the indication may combine several approaches. The treatment often comprises a combination of several therapies, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery followed by the additional/adjuvant treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy, after surgery. Treatment is palliative and may include surgery, radiation therapy and/or chemotherapy. The best treatment options for each person depends on many factors like the size and location of the tumor, the extent to which the tumor has grown into the surrounding normal brain tissues, and the affected person’s age and overall health.

What are the Brain Cancer market drivers?

Robust pipeline activity, upcoming launches and approval, increasing awareness programs, increase in reimbursement and insurance policies, improved treatment deliverance are the Brain Cancer market drivers.

What are the Brain Cancer market barriers?

Use of off-label therapies and generics, high-treatment costs, high recurrence rate, multiple treatment challenges are the brain cancer market barriers.

Which are the leading companies in Brain Cancer market?

The Brain Cancer market dynamics is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period. Key players such as Bayer, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, Kintara Therapeutics, Oncoceutics, KaryoPharma, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Orbus Therapeutics, Novartis, Ziopharm and others are involved in developing treatments for Brain Cancer.

The potential candidates with promising results in late- or phase III stage of clinical development include Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111; VBL Therapeutics), Trans Sodium Crocetinate (Diffusion Pharmaceuticals), Eflornithine (Orbus Therapeutics) and Regorafenib (Bayer). Out of these, Orbus therapeutics’ Eflornithine is the only therapy being investigated solely for recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma (AA) while a majority of therapies in the pipeline are being investigated for GBM.

Followed by the late-stage products, a wide array of mid-stage or phase II promising interventions are expected to be launched in the near future in the market which include Durvalumab (MEDI4736; MedImmune), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401; DNAtrix), ONC201 (Oncoceutics), Selinexor (KPT-330; Karyopharm Therapeutics), VBI-1901 (VBI Vaccines), Paxalisib (GDC-0084; Kazia Therapeutics), AV-GBM-1 (Aivita Biomedical), MDNA55 (Medicenna Therapeutics), VAL-083 (Dianhydrogalactitol; DelMar Pharmaceuticals), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine; Immunomic Therapeutics), Everolimus (Novartis), Ad-RTS-hIL-12 in combination with Veledimex (Ziopharm) and INO-5401 + INO-9012 + Cemiplimab (REGN2810; Inovio Pharmaceuticals).

