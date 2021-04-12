Biodegradable engine oils are combinations of selected biodegradable, such as vegetable oils, rapeseed oil, sunflower, synthetic esters, which are nontoxic. Biodegradable engine oils are employed in various sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and construction. Therefore, the global biodegradable engine oil market size is expected to witness profitable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The substance used for lubrication is biodegradable engine oil, which is extracted from vegetable oils such as sunflower, coconut, and soybean. In general, bio-lubricants are used to lubricate devices that lose oil directly into the atmosphere. For individuals that work with equipment, bio-lubricants create a healthier and less harmful environment. These lubricants cost less than other lubricants, thus helping to optimize prices.

The biodegradable engine oil marketis segmented into type, application, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into vegetable oils, polyalkylene glycols, synthetic esters, and others. Various applications of biodegradable engine oil studied in the market include agriculture, transportation, construction, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the biodegradable engine oil marketinclude BP, Condat, Croda International Plc., Exxon Mobil, FUCHS Group, NANDAN PETROCHEM LTD., Renewable Lubricants, Repsol, Royal Dutch Shell, and Total Lubricants.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global biodegradable engine oil market:

The world is battling the contagious COVID-19 pandemic, which has spread across the globe.

Some of the major economies suffering from the COVID-19 crises include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Norway.

The outbreak has forced many industries to shut down due to lack of raw material availability and disruptions in the supply chain. The global lockdown has suspended the activities of construction and many other industries, which declined the demand for biodegradable engine oil.

The demand-supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, price volatility, and many other factors are expected to hamper the growth of the chemical industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biodegradable engine oil is primarily used in manufacturing, transportation, construction, consumer goods, and others. As a reaction to the national lockdown, these sectors were experiencing sudden decline in growth rates.

Less usage of machinery results in reduced demand for industrial lubricants from various end-use sectors. Subsequent downfall in the construction industry across various nations further hinders the market growth.

