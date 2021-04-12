The Shampoo Market report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Shampoo Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Shampoos form a vital part of our personal care routine. Hair shampoo is a cleanser used on the hair for various purposes such as cleaning, controlling hair fall, smoothening, etc. Demand for organic shampoos is rising due to the increasing awareness about natural and chemical-free product.

Top Key Players:- Loreal S.A, Unilever, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Coty Inc., Estee Lauder Co. Inc., Kao Corporation, Beiersdorf AG

The growing hair-related concerns such as severe hair loss, hair thinning, dandruff problems, balding, and many more have driven many brands to introduce innovative products to cater to consumers’ needs. With evolving consumer needs for shampoo products comprising natural ingredients, manufacturers continuously expand their product portfolio. The availability of various shampoos through different types of distribution channels is also aiding the growth of this market. Increasing disposable income and the enhanced spending capacity of consumers also benefits the global market. The high cost of several shampoos and the stagnant economic status across various countries could face significant challenges for the leading players in the years to come.

The global shampoo market is segmented into type and distribution channel. By type, the shampoo market is classified into cosmetic shampoo, herbal shampoo, dry shampoo and others. By distribution channel, the shampoo market is classified into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, others.

